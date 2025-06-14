BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Jeffrey Peel: Compromised Alt Media, Internecine Globalism, & False Scarcity
Geopolitics & Empire
Geopolitics & EmpireCheckmark Icon
Jeffrey Peel discusses censorship, how alternative media is increasingly dropping the ball, the complex and nuanced corporatized structure of globalism, the technocratic takeover and smart city agenda, how wider war could be used as pretext to implement the world state, false scarcity, the era of the individual, and more!


*Support Geopolitics & Empire!

Become a Member https://geopoliticsandempire.substack.com

Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations

Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation


**Visit Our Affiliates & Sponsors!

Above Phone https://abovephone.com/?above=geopolitics

easyDNS (15% off with GEOPOLITICS) https://easydns.com

Escape Technocracy course (15% off with GEOPOLITICS) https://escapethetechnocracy.com/geopolitics

PassVult https://passvult.com

Sociatates Civis (CitizenHR, CitizenIT, CitizenPL) https://societates-civis.com

Wise Wolf Gold https://www.wolfpack.gold/?ref=geopolitics


Websites

The New Era https://www.thenewera.uk

X https://x.com/JeffreyPeel


About Jeffrey Peel

Jeffrey Peel is founder of The New Era (TNE), a website for people who don’t subscribe to the view (or aren’t completely convinced) that the wholesale removal of free speech is an appropriate policy in so-called Western democracies. Since March 2020 our liberties have been removed and the mainstream ‘free media’ ceased to exist. TNE  is the place to hear some counter views - and to question the predominant - establishment - geopolitical narratives.


*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)

