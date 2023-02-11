BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
None Of Them Had My Back - Former Judge Rui Castro Talks To Right Now
9564 followers
2
52 views • 02/11/2023

David Icke

2/10/2023

On Right Now this week...
Former Judge Rui Castro, who went viral for stopping police beating protestors and lost his job as a result.
Natural healing expert Kerri Rivera reveals how her mother, a long-time obituary reader, has spotted a disturbing trend in the number of public deaths being reported.
Acclaimed chiropractor Dr Pete Goldman tells Gareth about the real origins of what is now modern-day mainstream chiropractic treatment.
Women's functional health coach and doula Ruby Perry, a champion of natural childbirth, discussed the importance of how we enter into the world, and what effect that has on the rest of our lives.
Empower The People Chairman 'The Spaniard' brings to light the legal rights that apply to each of us as a sovereign individual.
Keywords
policeprotectingprotestorsright nowformer judge rui castro
