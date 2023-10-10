Illusions #3 - when whales fly downtown

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This was the state of the art in holograms several years ago.
Most likely they could make people see airplanes where there were none 22 years ago, and probably enough before that to make it useful to them.
DO NOT BELIEVE EVERYTHING YOU SEE.
FEAR NOT
Major illusions are likely in attempts to overwhelm us with panic.