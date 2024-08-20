ANOTHER YOUNG CRICKETER DROPS DEAD. ANOTHER HEFTY GOFUNDME ACCOUNT!

Like these deaths aren't SHOCKING enough .... his friends set up a GoFundMe to bring him home? Ok whatever...Jack looked like he had it all going on. Unfortunately he landed right smack dab in the middle of the Dead Pool. What a damn shame.

Sources (thanks to the sub who sent this!)

School 95% vaccinated (like that's even a question here)

https://cranbrookart.edu/covid-19/

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-13756081/Jack-Ryan-Aussie-dies-suddenly-gap-year-UK-friends-fundraise-bring-home.html

Full memorial service

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1GofSYD8quY

https://www.gofundme.com/f/8a3eaf-bring-back-jack

Erasure - A Little Respect

https://inv.nadeko.net/watch?v=x34icYC8zA0

Ending movie clip: John Wick 4

Mirrored - The Kurgan Report

