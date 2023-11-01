NPR runs article on 'exploring' WITCHCRAFT, but Glenn reveals the TRUTH

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Glenn Beck
Oct 31, 2023
NPR recently interviewed an author who spent a year practicing witchcraft in order to better understand it "as a religion." And apparently, the occult has gone from taboo to popular ... especially among a certain demographic. Glenn reviews the one thing most "witches" seem to have in common: They're VERY liberal. It also comes as no surprise to Glenn that many "witches" identify as trans. This, he argues, is due to another phenomenon: The witch and trans communities are full of "edge lords." What is an edge lord? Watch to find out ...
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W1zKdjmIWQo