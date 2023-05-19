Stew Peters & Zach Vorhies: Google CAUGHT Censoring Political Speech

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Google CAUGHT Censoring Political Speech: Whistleblower Exposes Google’s CORRUPTION & A.I. Agenda. Google is building a powerful A.I. to control how humanity thinks.
Google whistleblower Zach Vorhies is here to talk about how we are under an ideological attack.
Now, these anti-American ideologies can be automated by powerful A.I.s that will keep the truth from humanity.
50% of internet users are actually artificial bots.