Two People Vanish and News 6Oct23

1. 2 people appear to vanish out of thin air in New York City (2:50)
2. End Wokeness - Climate activists tried to block a highway in Portugal. Drivers quickly ended it. This is how it’s done. (:34)
3. Biden has mistreated his dogs by punching and kicking them (:15)
4. Pelosi Loses Private Office, says McHenry Lindsay Graham have Homosexual Meetings (:19)
5. Wife of Chuck Norris Reveals Heavy Metal Poisoning in MRI Contrast Dye Nearly Killed Her (2:43)
6. US debt spikes $275BN in a day (2:04)
7. Florida Power Light, High Bills, Political Scandal, Gov Ron DeSantis (5:29)
- Florida Supreme Court Rejects Justification for Florida Power & Light Rate Increase (3:19)
7 clips, 17:35.
helenastales.weebly.com/blogue/vanishing-of-two-people-caught-on-security-camera-from-a-restaurant-in-new-york westernjournal.com/climate-change-activists-try-stunt-one-countrys-busiest-streets-doesnt-end/
armstrongeconomics.com/international-news/north_america/americas-current-economy/florida-power-light-successfully-lobbied-desantis/