All Aware EP 312 - Climate Stuff, Global Hysteria, and the Warming Crisis!

On this episode of All Aware Podcast, Nathan Roshawn and Echo Hotel sit down and discuss Climate issues, eco-friendly cars, and what the point of all of it is. Later, we chat a little about Executive orders, and rebuilding our way of life. If you are a listener, viewer, or affiliate and want to come on a future show to discuss a subject. Reach out to [email protected]
