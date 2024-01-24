Koh Libong Thailand เกาะลิบง

Koh Libong, Trangs largest Island is located in Tambon Libong and is part of the Libong Archipelago Wildlife Reserve whose headquarters are located here. With an area of 40,000 square kilometres, Ko Libong, which is a haven for holidaymakers, has many Fishing villages where most of the residents are Muslims. Located in Tambon Libong and is the largest Island in the Trang Sea with an area of 25,000 rai. It was declared as the ko Libong Wildlife Non-hunting Area. The villagers on the island still lead a simple lifestyle making a career in Fishing and rubber plantations.



Connect with Outside The Box on Social Media:

youtube https://www.youtube.com/@outsidethebox9325

facebook https://www.facebook.com/AdminOutsideTheBox

twitter https://twitter.com/OTB196









Questions, comments, suggestions? Drop them in the comment box below!

If you liked the video hit like and subscribe for more!









Thanks for watching!





