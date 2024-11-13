THROWBACK: Pete Hegseth urges bombing Iranian facilities, including mosques, schools & hospitals to prevent Tehran from obtaining nuclear weapons

THROWBACK: Trump's pick for Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth, actively urges bombing Iranian facilities to prevent Tehran from obtaining nuclear weapons.

Hegseth supported allegations that Iran hides weapons in their cultural sites and called on the US to “rewrite the rules” to allow the US to bomb Tehran's facilities, including mosques, schools and hospitals.

“I don't want to hit cultural sites on purpose. But if you're using one to harbor your most dangerous weapons, then that should be on the target list,” he said.