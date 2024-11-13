THROWBACK: Pete Hegseth urges bombing Iranian facilities, including mosques, schools & hospitals to prevent Tehran from obtaining nuclear weapons

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
THROWBACK: Trump's pick for Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth, actively urges bombing Iranian facilities to prevent Tehran from obtaining nuclear weapons.
Hegseth supported allegations that Iran hides weapons in their cultural sites and called on the US to “rewrite the rules” to allow the US to bomb Tehran's facilities, including mosques, schools and hospitals.
“I don't want to hit cultural sites on purpose. But if you're using one to harbor your most dangerous weapons, then that should be on the target list,” he said.