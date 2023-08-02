Israel On The Verge Of Signing Stunning Abraham Accords Deal With Saudi Arabia-NOW THE END BEGINS--JULY 31 2023

HEADLINE NEWS

NTEB PROPHECY NEWS PODCAST: Israel On The Verge Of Signing Stunning Abraham Accords Normalization Deal With Saudi Arabia At Biden’s Frantic Urging

Published

2 days ago

on July 31, 2023

By

Geoffrey Grider

SHARE NOW THE END BEGINS:

FacebookTwitterRedditEmailPinterestPrintShare

The Middle East is electric today with all the talk of a possible Abraham Accords ‘peace and safety’ deal between Israel and Saudi Arabia

By all indications, the tectonic plates in the Middle East are shifting. Representatives of the White House — National Security adviser Jake Sullivan and Mideast coordinator Brett McGurk — have been traveling back and forth between Washington and Jeddah in Saudi Arabia on behalf of US President Joe Biden. What’s on the table? A signing of the Abraham Accords between Saudi Arabia and Israel. What cost will all this ‘peace and safety’ be obtained at? An off the charts, sky-high end times cost with Mohamed bin Zayed holding all the cards. You remember him, he’s the creator of the Abraham Accords.

“Wherefore hear the word of the LORD, ye scornful men, that rule this people which is in Jerusalem. Because ye have said, We have made a covenant with death, and with hell are we at agreement; when the overflowing scourge shall pass through, it shall not come unto us: for we have made lies our refuge, and under falsehood have we hid ourselves:” Isaiah 28:14,15 (KJB)

On this episode of the NTEB Prophecy News Podcast, Ukraine is now saying they will commence a bombing campaign on Moscow, a drag queen musician is top-of-the-charts on iTunes Christian chart, Phoenix has had 31 days over 110 degrees Fahrenheit, and leprosy has been confirmed in Texas. That’s a pretty full plate, but not what we want to talk about today here on Day 1,232 Days Of 15 Days To Flatten The Curve. What we are interested in today are the current, closed-door negotiations underway right now for Israel and Saudi Arabia to sign an Abraham Accords ‘peace and safety’ normalization covenant, umm, pact, with Israel. That’s the ticket, please join us for these amazing end times developments.