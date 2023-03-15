BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Xi sent someone to deliver a message to Tsai Ing-wen by threatening her not to allow McCarthy to visit Taiwan
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
946 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. The Brighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
1 view • 03/15/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2bf15r196e

2023.03.14 Xi sent someone to deliver a message to Tsai Ing-wen by threatening her not to allow McCarthy to visit Taiwan. Xi is ready in all aspects to attack Taiwan at any time. He believes that the current unprecedented international situation is the most beneficial for the annexation of Taiwan and the "reunification of the country". He also feels that there will definitely be a war when America and the West find out about the origin of the coronavirus, so it is better to fight early across the board. Xi wants to use this war to build an army of his own, a CCP of his own and a China of his own just like Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping did.

习派人捎信给蔡英文威胁蔡英文不要让麦肯锡访台，习已经做好了各方面准备随时打台湾。习觉得现在是前所未有的国际大形势，对收复台湾祖国统一最有利。他还觉得，美国和西方世界对病毒溯源肯定会有一战，那就不如早战，全面开始。利用战争，建立自己的习家军，习家党，习家国。


Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscrolfgmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangewhisleblowers movementhpayvaccine disastergfashionhcnhdo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy