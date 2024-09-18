Why was Huw Edwards given such a lenient sentence? - 17th Sept 2024

How does this relate to the bigger picture of the Spiritual War we are in?

I may have erroneously called Eric Gill a “Sir” in this video, but this all relates to Jimmy Savile, the Royal family, Aleister Crowley and John Dee.

The real war we are in is about the 22,000 children that go missing every single day. The network that makes this happen lies at the heart of the establishment.

We fight against principalities of darkness and the sooner we realise this the better.

