BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

FBI: Oprah Purchased "Sickening" Diddy Tape of Underage Justin Bieber Being Raped
Exposing It All
Exposing It All
247 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
458 views • 7 months ago

Hollywood pimp Oprah Winfrey paid $75 million to purchase sex tapes of Sean “Diddy” Combs raping an underage Justin Bieber and Aaron Carter among other child stars and is now selling the footage to Hollywood pedophiles, an industry insider reveals.

Oprah has been hiding in plain sight for decades, using the media to shield her from the truth. But this time, there’s no covering it up - the tide has turned. The truth is finally coming to light, and it’s about to shake the entire system to its core.



Tags: Diddy, FBI, Justin Bieber, Oprah, Oprah Winfrey, Pedophilia, Hollywood, Aaron Carter, Sean Diddy Combs, Pizzagate, Hollywood pimp, 75 million, sex, tapes, raping Justin Bieber, raping Aaron Carter, Hollywood pedophiles, insider

Keywords
fbihollywoodpedophiliasexpizzagateoprah winfreyinsideroprahjustin bieberdiddytapeshollywood pedophilesaaron cartersean diddy combshollywood pimp75 millionraping justin bieberraping aaron carter
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy