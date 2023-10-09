BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Medical Emergency Kits Help People Prepare for Any Potential Crisis - Dr. Shawn Rowland
Dr. Shawn Rowland is the founder and CEO of Jase Medical, a company that provides emergency medication kits for those who want to be prepared in case a crisis arises. Jase Medical focuses on emergency antibiotic and medication preparation, providing life-saving medicine in a time of need, like in the wake of a natural disaster, supply chain disruption, travel, or even during a pandemic. Shawn explains what inspired him to create the company and why people should prepare for the unexpected by stocking up on a year’s supply of antibiotics, blood pressure medication, or even Ivermectin. He also shares some insight about the real shelf life of medicine. 



TAKEAWAYS


The Jase Case provides antibiotics and a few other medications of your choice that will help you be prepared during a crisis


The Jase Daily will provide daily medication for chronic conditions for up to one year at a reduced cost


Use code TINA at checkout at JaseMedical.com to get a discount on your first emergency kit or on the Jase Daily prescription medication


Many medications are produced in China and a small disruption in the supply chain could easily cut people off from their life-saving meds



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Jase Medical video: https://bit.ly/48H4W4D

Kerusso T-shirts (get 15% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/3SbSJvN

Jase Case Emergency Meds: https://bit.ly/JaseCCM

The Jase Daily: https://bit.ly/JaseCCM


🔗 CONNECT WITH JASE MEDICAL

Website: https://bit.ly/JaseCCM

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JaseMedicalMeds

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jasemedical/

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@jasemedical

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@jasemedical

Podcast: https://bit.ly/3rMQSFO

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/jasemedical/


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Covenant Eyes: https://bit.ly/TheHealingChurchFREEBook

Redemption Shield: (get 10% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/3WzgEIQ

Capstone Legacy: https://capstonelegacy.org/

Jase Medical: https://bit.ly/JaseCCM


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM 

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2022 Recap & 2023 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/



travel, pandemic, preparedness, emergency, antibiotic, crisis, kits, tina griffin, counter culture mom, dr shawn rowland, ceo jase medical, catastrophe
