MAILBAG SHOW 12.3.2024
INTERN'L BIRD FLUESUMMIT TABLE TOP EXERCISE
1-10/2-4/2024 INTERNATIONAL BIRD FLU SUMMIT TABLE TOP EXERCISE - A PREVIEW OF THINGS TO COME?
2-https://drrichswier.com/2024/07/10/warning-international-bird-flu-summit-to-take-place-in-washington-d-c-october-2-4/
NATO PREEMPTIVE PRECISION STRIKES
https://www.naturalnews.com/2024-11-28-nato-preemptive-precision-strikes-russia-west-escalating-war.html
HUNTERBIDEN PARDON
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/hunter-biden-pardon-trump-jan-6_n_674dbb74e4b0d421f2771af9
TRUMP THREATENS TARIFFS FOR BRICS
https://www.rt.com/news/608466-trump-threatens-brics-tariffs/
KASH PATEL TO BE TRUMP'S FBI DIRECTOR
https://www.cnn.com/2024/11/30/politics/kash-patel-fbi-director-trump/index.html
MIKE DAVIS FIRES WARNING SHOT
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/12/mike-davis-fires-warning-shot-senate-rinos-confirm/
TRUMP VOWS NO CBDC IN U.S.
https://cointelegraph.com/news/donald-trump-former-president-vows-never-allow-cbdc-in-us
S. KOREA PRESIDENT DECLARES MARTIAL LAW
https://justthenews.com/government/diplomacy/south-korea-president-declares-state-martial-law
