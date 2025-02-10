This professor wants to kill you to prevent climate change, (Prof. Bill McGuire)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Video clip of Jeffery Jaxen with Del Bigtreee on "The HIghwire" on 6 Feb 2025. The full episode titled "EPISODE 410: AIDING AND ABETTING" is posted here:
https://old.bitchute.com/video/Q1SjOMVwgLHy/
The video clip of David Martin, PhD says this:
"Their endgame is the decrease of the population of humanity on this planet." "These are sociopathic murderers who are actually building weapons to conveniently turn what we call healthcare into the front line of the biggest mercenary deployment of mass-murdering psychopaths we've ever seen on this planet."
David Martin, PhD interviewed by Alex Jones on 3 Feb 2025 is posted on X here:
https://x.com/RealAlexJones/status/1886552750088937958
The article titled "UN Author Says “Cull” of Humanity is Only “Realistic Way” to Avert Climate Catastrophe" posted on "The Daily Sceptic" on 18 May 2024, is posted here:
https://dailysceptic.org/2024/05/18/un-author-says-cull-of-humanity-is-only-realistic-way-to-avert-climate-catastrophe/
The article from The Guardian titled "‘The issue is when to pull the trigger’: how prepared are we for human bird flu?" posted on 11 May 2024, which Jeffery Jaxen mentions, is posted here:
https://www.theguardian.com/world/article/2024/may/11/bird-flu-human-transmission-prepared-pandemic
