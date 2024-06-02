BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
2/6/24 Tucker/Putin, Budanov, Nuland, M. Gill: WW3 Roll Out, A3PAction #NevadaCaucus
You Are Free TV
162 views • 02/07/2024

2/6/24: Today, Tucker Carlson announces his interview with Putin as Intelligence head Kyrylo Budanov is being installed as the new Ukraine Defense Minister. Meanwhile, we see COO Mike Gill murdered in DC car-jacking as the ongoing intelligence surrounding the P_ndora Mike Gill is suppressed. This vid looks deeper into Cartel Odessa and the State Dept. players involved in orchestrating the ongoing Ukraine grift, trafficking and staging for WW3 roll out....


Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather to share opinions and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about this subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice.


PLEASE SHARE THIS VIDEO Thank You!


Here are the links for today’s video:


Attend Dr. Stella's next Revival:

https://drstellamd.com/bethel-revival-ranch/


Take Action: Nevada Caucus 2/8:

https://nv.donaldjtrump.com/


RNC Chair to resign, top aide resigns:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/02/breaking-embattled-rnc-chairwoman-ronna-mcdaniel-resign/


Take Action! Article 3 Project:

http://a3paction.com/


Mike Gill Pandora Box w/ K. Cassidy:

https://beforeitsnews.com/alternative/2023/12/kerry-cassidy-vs-mike-gill-white-hat-vs-black-hat-or-two-wings-of-the-same-bird-video-3805178.html


Mike Gill, COO of CTFC under Trump murdered in DC carjacking:

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-13042737/Trump-official-Mike-Gill-dies-shot-DC-carjacking.html


Tucker Carlson announces Interview with Putin:

https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson


Bill Kristol, co-founder of the PFTNAC with Nuland's husband, Kagan, promotes Tucker detainment after interview with Putin:

https://twitter.com/BillKristol


Budanov will be installed as new Ukraine Def. Min.:

https://www.twz.com/budanov-head-of-ukraine-military-intel-may-replace-reznikov-as-defense-minister

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kyrylo_Budanov


The fight to install Budanov has been ongoing:

https://meduza.io/en/feature/2023/02/06/who-wants-his-seat-forever


Nuland and Co:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sherwin_B._Nuland

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Robert_Kagan

https://worldcrunch.com/ukraine-winter-1/eastern-roots-for-western-duo-staring-down-moscow


Chilean former Pres. Pinera dead as "wildfires" rage in Chile:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/02/just-chiles-former-conservative-president-sebastian-pinera-dies/


https://www.reuters.com/business/environment/chile-president-says-wildfires-death-toll-jumps-64-likely-rise-2024-02-04/


You Are Free TV celebrates our sponsor, C60 Evo! 5G Protection, DNA repair, health-in-aging and more!


YAFTV offers a 15% off code for ALL C60 Evo products to monthly supporters on Ko-fi!


For ALL Viewers,10% discount:


LINK: Https://www.c60evo.com/YAFTV

CODE: YAFTV


To Support You Are Free TV:


https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv


(Monthly supporters sent 15% C60Evo discount)


https://www.givesendgo.com/youarefreetv


PayPal: [email protected]


Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ


Watch all YAFTV’s videos here:

https://rumble.com/user/youarefreetv

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/youarefreetv

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yj9vGuJcBkqs/

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/6JKILwSdIfde/

Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!!

We Will Defeat the Cartel Babylon Globalist Regime!

Prayer Wave!! WE ARE FREE !!



