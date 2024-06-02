2/6/24 Tucker/Putin, Budanov, Nuland, M. Gill: WW3 Roll Out, A3PAction #NevadaCaucus

2/6/24: Today, Tucker Carlson announces his interview with Putin as Intelligence head Kyrylo Budanov is being installed as the new Ukraine Defense Minister. Meanwhile, we see COO Mike Gill murdered in DC car-jacking as the ongoing intelligence surrounding the P_ndora Mike Gill is suppressed. This vid looks deeper into Cartel Odessa and the State Dept. players involved in orchestrating the ongoing Ukraine grift, trafficking and staging for WW3 roll out....





RNC Chair to resign, top aide resigns:

RNC Chair to resign, top aide resigns:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/02/breaking-embattled-rnc-chairwoman-ronna-mcdaniel-resign/





Mike Gill Pandora Box w/ K. Cassidy:

Mike Gill Pandora Box w/ K. Cassidy:

https://beforeitsnews.com/alternative/2023/12/kerry-cassidy-vs-mike-gill-white-hat-vs-black-hat-or-two-wings-of-the-same-bird-video-3805178.html





Mike Gill, COO of CTFC under Trump murdered in DC carjacking:

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-13042737/Trump-official-Mike-Gill-dies-shot-DC-carjacking.html





Tucker Carlson announces Interview with Putin:

https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson





Bill Kristol, co-founder of the PFTNAC with Nuland's husband, Kagan, promotes Tucker detainment after interview with Putin:

https://twitter.com/BillKristol





Budanov will be installed as new Ukraine Def. Min.:

https://www.twz.com/budanov-head-of-ukraine-military-intel-may-replace-reznikov-as-defense-minister

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kyrylo_Budanov





The fight to install Budanov has been ongoing:

https://meduza.io/en/feature/2023/02/06/who-wants-his-seat-forever





Nuland and Co:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sherwin_B._Nuland

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Robert_Kagan

https://worldcrunch.com/ukraine-winter-1/eastern-roots-for-western-duo-staring-down-moscow





Chilean former Pres. Pinera dead as "wildfires" rage in Chile:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/02/just-chiles-former-conservative-president-sebastian-pinera-dies/





https://www.reuters.com/business/environment/chile-president-says-wildfires-death-toll-jumps-64-likely-rise-2024-02-04/





