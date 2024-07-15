Trump's Defiance - Secret Service Disaster - Florida Case Dropped

‘A Lot of People Say it’s the Most Iconic Photo They’ve Ever Seen. They’re Right and I Didn’t Die.’





Former President Donald Trump is speaking out about his thoughts during the failed assassination attempt, the iconic photo, and how he “just wanted to keep speaking, but I just got shot.”





Trump spoke to the New York Post on his private jet en route to the GOP National Convention in Milwaukee on Sunday.





“The doctor at the hospital said he never saw anything like this, he called it a miracle,” Trump said.





The paper noted that Trump wore a large white bandage over his ear, but his team said no photographs could be taken.





I Told You Trump was “The Chosen One.” What’s Happening is Biblical. After the Past 48 Hours, Everyone Understands!





I look at life from a unique perspective: as a true-blue Barry Goldwater/Ronald Reagan conservative patriot since age 3; as a capitalist evangelist who has started dozens of successful businesses; as a blue-collar S.O.B. (son of a butcher) turned Ivy Leaguer; and perhaps most importantly, as a Messianic Jew. I took Jesus Christ as my savior 34 years ago.





Secret Service Identified Rooftop Next to Trump Pennsylvania Event as Security Vulnerability Days Before Rally – But Still Didn’t Secure It





FBI Still Grappling with Thomas Matthew Crooks’ Motive Despite 70% Completion of Phone Analysis — Will Also Check Shooter’s Laptop





Sebastian Gorka Just Said EVERYTHING We’re Thinking Right Now





As we’re now a day out from the assassination attempt on President Trump, we’re all starting to gather our thoughts, dig into the things that don’t make sense, and start to connect a lot of dots.





Biden's Secret Service Director's Profile Says It All - Diversity





"Diversity" isn't looking so good these days -- not when it comes to the Secret Service.





But Secret Service Director Kimberly A. Cheatle apparently considers it a virtue important enough to be mentioned in the very first paragraph of her professional biography.





In the aftermath of Saturday's very nearly successful attempt to assassinate former President Donald Trump, it's looking more like a disgrace.





Secret Service chief Kimberly Cheatle facing mounting calls to resign after ‘total security breakdown’ at Trump rally





Calls are mounting for the resignation of Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle after the assassination attempt on Donald Trump.





Critics claim Cheatle dropped the ball on security measures at Saturday’s Trump rally — saying she has been too focused on woke “Diversity, Equity and Inclusion” policies, such as making sure the department is 30 percent women by 2030, to take care of the agency’s more crucial business. They note she even allowed a YouTube influencer to train with agents last year.





Trump Reacts to Judge Cannon Dismissal of Jack Smith’s Classified Documents Case





