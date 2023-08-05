Hendrik Tours My Mid-Summer Garden

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Good Day from Kamakura, Japan! 🇯🇵 It’s surely the dog days of summer here in the northern hemisphere. I hope you all are coping well.😅. My garden is doing very well. In this episode, Hendrik, my all-natural gardening neighbor stopped by to pay a reciprocal visit and see how I grow things. 🤩🐶👍🏾
"A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll