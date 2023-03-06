Only Transhumans Allowed

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I recorded this video on 12th February 2023. I have videos I have yet to upload; some will be old and some are recorded today.
Transhumanism will be likened to a religion. It will be the amongst the main criteria for the Antichrist for persons to live on earth during the one world monetary system and one world government.
Notices:
-My email contact is [email protected]
-If you would like to join a mailing list for video calls with me https://www.bitchute.com/video/Vtve4GwEe9ow/
-If you would like to keep in regular contact with me https://www.bitchute.com/video/RGpMUiVRF3mt/
-My Zoom: https://us05web.zoom.us/j/7906225444?pwd=U2wybzhRVzdEM2J4SGJRTGtEaFJvUT09
-My Skype: https://join.skype.com/invite/drChjoYDkPDh
-My facebook messenger: https://www.facebook.com/JudyDaniel137777/
-My contact Number for WhatsApp, Viber or Telegram is 1 784 4921844