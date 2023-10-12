BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

STEW PETERS Personal Interview | KAROLINA STANCIK | 23 yrs old | United States Military | I KEEP THE DIGHT GOING! | Vaccine Bioweapon Survivor | Speaks Out
Laska in the Great White North
Laska in the Great White North
44 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
18 views • 10/12/2023

Stew Peters

Accountable measures;

Do you think that it is overstating real justice when we talk about having trials for the people who deployed this weapon against you and millions of others, and when their convicted that they face extreme accountability and that they are either killed, hang or shot?

Karolina Stancik

I believe that’s the least we can do.

I mean crimes against humanity, people are literally dying and they know it, blood is on their hands.

Eye for an I, tooth for a tooth.

Peters;

The F.D.A. should be labeled a terrorist organization and treated accordingly.

Stancik

And so should the C.D.C, and the W.H.O. and all these people, completely shut them down, defund them.

Stew Peters sit down with Brittany Galvin

Please click the link go to;

https://www.brighteon.com/36834aa7-2e13-473d-a6ac-a345d5f3dbd5

What’s Happening channel published on Brighteon

Title: LIVE: Vaccine Bioweapon SURVIVORS SPEAK OUT, Stew Sits Down With Brittany Galvin & Karolina Stancik

Keywords
militarystew peterskarolina stancik
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy