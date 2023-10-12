STEW PETERS Personal Interview | KAROLINA STANCIK | 23 yrs old | United States Military | I KEEP THE DIGHT GOING! | Vaccine Bioweapon Survivor | Speaks Out

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Stew Peters
Accountable measures;
Do you think that it is overstating real justice when we talk about having trials for the people who deployed this weapon against you and millions of others, and when their convicted that they face extreme accountability and that they are either killed, hang or shot?
Karolina Stancik
I believe that’s the least we can do.
I mean crimes against humanity, people are literally dying and they know it, blood is on their hands.
Eye for an I, tooth for a tooth.
Peters;
The F.D.A. should be labeled a terrorist organization and treated accordingly.
Stancik
And so should the C.D.C, and the W.H.O. and all these people, completely shut them down, defund them.
Stew Peters sit down with Brittany Galvin
Please click the link go to;
https://www.brighteon.com/36834aa7-2e13-473d-a6ac-a345d5f3dbd5
What’s Happening channel published on Brighteon
Title: LIVE: Vaccine Bioweapon SURVIVORS SPEAK OUT, Stew Sits Down With Brittany Galvin & Karolina Stancik