322a Love Rules Through Law

Love Rules Through Law In an intelligent study of the teachings of the Science of Mind, we come to understand that all is Love and yet all is Law. Love rules through Law. Love is the Divine Givingness; Law is the Way. Love is spontaneous; Law is impersonal. We should study the nature of Reality with this in mind, and in this way we shall avoid two grave mistakes: either viewing life as made up only of mechanical laws, or viewing it as made up only of spontaneous actions, irrespective of law and order. As we gain the broader viewpoint, we shall see that Life must contain two fundamental characteristics. We shall see that there is an Infinite Spirit, operating through an Infinite and Immutable Law. In this, Cosmos, and not chaos, finds an eternal existence in Reality. Love points the way and Law makes the way possible.