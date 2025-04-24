BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
322a Love Rules Through Law
prayersradio
prayersradio
17 views • 4 months ago

Love Rules Through Law In an intelligent study of the teachings of the Science of Mind, we come to understand that all is Love and yet all is Law. Love rules through Law. Love is the Divine Givingness; Law is the Way. Love is spontaneous; Law is impersonal. We should study the nature of Reality with this in mind, and in this way we shall avoid two grave mistakes: either viewing life as made up only of mechanical laws, or viewing it as made up only of spontaneous actions, irrespective of law and order. As we gain the broader viewpoint, we shall see that Life must contain two fundamental characteristics. We shall see that there is an Infinite Spirit, operating through an Infinite and Immutable Law. In this, Cosmos, and not chaos, finds an eternal existence in Reality. Love points the way and Law makes the way possible.

Keywords
spiritualprayerhelpholmescslnon denominationalscience of mindcenters for spiritual living
Chapters

00:00Love is the fundamental principle in the science of mind.

00:14Love is expressed and guided by legal principles.

00:25Understanding the impersonal nature of law and reality.

00:36Balancing law and spontaneity in life perspectives.

00:48Life embodies two essential characteristics for understanding.

01:00The universe operates under a consistent and unchanging law.

01:11Law shapes possibilities guided by moral principles.

01:25Exploration of love interpreted through legal frameworks.

