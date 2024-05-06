TRIGGERED | Ric Grenell exposes another major corruption scandal involving Jack Smith

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
TRIGGERED | Donald Trump Jr. - Jack Smith has a history of this - at home and abroad. Richard Grenell exposes a major corruption scandal that the American media refuses to cover. Oh I wonder why.
Jack Smith should be disbarred & criminally charged. He tampered with evidence to try & frame a former president.
He presented what he knew to be fake crime scene photos to the court to imply Trump had secrets documents haphazardly scattered on the floor.