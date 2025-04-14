Famine for truth and righteousness increases.

If you do not seek after God/Jesus more than food and water, you will not receive him. You will be fed by satan's ministers of righteousness that he promotes on the www and the streets and denominations etc.

God will find his few lost sheep and those to be grafted in: the prodigal sons and daughters wondering in the wilderness of sin.

Be it true or not we know a famine for truth and righteousness has been going on before any of us were born in this generation. It just gets far worse where most will be fed at the level spiritually that only please the god of this world and not the most High Yah. Those who know God have a 2 way relationship with Him. We overcome the world by our faith.