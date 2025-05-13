Nanotechnology-based Contamination found under Optical Microscopy Overview Part 2: Revised 'Field Guide to Nanos'

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In Part 2 I describe in more detail the different Categories of Nanotechnology-Assembled Microstructures and Processes which I have captured with my photography in of over 200 various samples of everyday products, food, waters, environmental samples and Dental Anesthetics. This is an overview of the Revised "Field Guide to Common Nanos" that I have personally cateborized. I also include examples of my "Fine Art" Microscopy Artwork. Follow me and Support my research investigations on my Substack Channel: https://unhackableanimal.substack.com/