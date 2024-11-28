BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Are you in the Flesh - Good advice from Pastor / Brother Larry
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
399 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
38 views • 6 months ago

Support us to save souls via the news: https://sjwellfire.com/support/

or [email protected] paypal

Save Souls with a OfGod TShirt: https://sjwellfire.com/shop/

Prepare: https://sjwellfire.com/partners/

Connect: Join our alerts: https://sjwellfire.com/

Summary: Key Takeaways for Spiritual Vigilance and Growth

• Being Watchful & Alert: Emphasizes the importance of staying vigilant in faith and growing through the Word of God.

• The Word of God: Central to spiritual growth, wisdom, and victory over life's challenges. Ignoring Scripture leads to peril.

• Worldly Christians: Warns against living like worldly Christians who only add God at the end of their day. God must be the primary focus of life.

• Satan’s Deception: Believers must test teachings and spirits to avoid heresies and false doctrines. Salvation is a free gift, not earned by works.

• Self-Examination: Urges Christians to examine their faith and spiritual walk, testing themselves against God’s Word (2 Corinthians 13:5).

• Community of Believers: Encourages fellowship with mature Christians for accountability and wisdom. Proverbs highlights the importance of wise counsel.

• Discernment: Christians should avoid the ways of the ungodly and follow God’s Word as their guide for life.

• Psalm 1: Blessed is the one who delights in God’s Word and avoids worldly influence. Such a person prospers and bears fruit.

• Wise Counsel: Proverbs teaches the value of seeking counsel from mature believers. Faithful friends offer constructive criticism, even when it’s hard to hear.

Key Scriptures: Proverbs, 2 Corinthians 13:5, Psalm 1, 1 Corinthians 2, Matthew 4.

Focus: Watchfulness, Word of God, Self-examination, Community, Wise Counsel, Discernment.


Keywords
word of godcommunitydiscernmentwatchfulnessself-examinationwise counsel
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy