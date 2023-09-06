December 26th, 2021

Pastor Dean preaches about the walk of a true Christian and the importance of staying humble. The Lord will continually grow and change you so that you may live out His will and become more like Him. Seek Jesus and He will guide you in all truths!

"Then spake Jesus again unto them, saying, I am the light of the world: he that followeth me shall not walk in darkness, but shall have the light of life." John 8:12