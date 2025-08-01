© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Footage of the night attack on Kiev is being widely circulated in Western media.
💥 Production facilities caught fire, and the administrative building of a furniture enterprise was partially destroyed after a drone strike in the Belaya Tserkov district near Kiev, reports the Regional Administration.
In the Dnepropetrovsk region, two farms, a lyceum building, a post office, and the territory of one private household caught fire, reports the State Emergency Service.
In total, there were 28 drone strikes at 9 locations last night, according to Ukrainian reports.