Footage of the night attack on Kiev is being widely circulated in Western media.

💥 Production facilities caught fire, and the administrative building of a furniture enterprise was partially destroyed after a drone strike in the Belaya Tserkov district near Kiev, reports the Regional Administration.

In the Dnepropetrovsk region, two farms, a lyceum building, a post office, and the territory of one private household caught fire, reports the State Emergency Service.

In total, there were 28 drone strikes at 9 locations last night, according to Ukrainian reports.