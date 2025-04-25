NIGHT NATION REVIEW⚡️OFFICIAL⚡️ GOTTA KEEP GASLIGHTING❗

Let's just repost what Nicole wrote last time:





These individuals sabotaged @OdyseeTeam's stripe account.





They destroyed the relationship between Odysee and Stripe and then attempted to blame me. In their hubris, they publicly bragged about it as a victory.





They have been on a mission to act as purity-spiraling gatekeepers, attempting to destroy any content creator they deem unfit according to their self-imposed purity test.





Their actions have harmed dozens of hardworking White individuals and even cut off the income of White families, who rely on earnings from this platform to provide for their children.





Despite the inherently anti-White and harmful actions they have taken, I am not interested in fighting with them. My focus is on clearing my name of these false accusations and smears. To this day, I have never spoken with Stripe about anything, including my own accounts. These lies must eventually come to an end.





Too bad RECEIPTS EXIST: 🧾





"@OdyseeHelp @OdyseeTeam are you guys even aware of the kind of crap these people are up to on your site?





Is it even permitted to harass people for their own amusement, and stream snipe their shows on your platform? Don't think it is.





I put a lot of work into my show, and I don't appreciate it being made open source and raided by drunk clowns every night now. Everything is one big joke to these people, but it's really obnoxious after a while."





BTW...were you aware that he was MOONLIGHTING AS A PROPERTARIAN the very same time he was larping as a WN❓





GOOD DUDES SHOW | Live





There's a YUGE missing bit of background: White Nationalist Round Table: Cleaning Up House (BIG ANNOUNCEMNT AFTER) [said announcement being the elevation of Logos Revealed to the Stew Peters Network]





