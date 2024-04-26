The Threats We Are Facing

Previously Aired 4/12/24





The family is under major attack. The communists will not stop until they destroy the family structure.





DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.





Video Sources:

1. AmericasVoice.news - THE CHARLIE KIRK SHOW, PART 2

https://americasvoice.news/video/DWqcW23duEGLL4k/?related=playlist





2. AmericasVoice.news - THE CHARLIE KIRK SHOW, PART 3

https://americasvoice.news/video/SJj1mkPuI2OUiTw/?related=playlist





For reliable news and in-depth information, explore The New American at https://thenewamerican.com.





Catch all episodes of The Ben Armstrong Show by visiting https://thenewamerican.com/author/barmstrong/.



