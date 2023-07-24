The New Biology w/ Dr. Tom Cowan



On this episode Dr. Tom Cowan is here to share the New Biology Initiative and his quest to bring common sense to holistic family wellness. "It is called "new biology" because the "old" biology — based as it is on germ theory, genetic theory, cell theory and a whole lot of other unproven or disproven hypotheses — is the wrong place to start a medical practice." Dr. Thomas Cowan is a well-known alternative medicine doctor, author and speaker, with a common- sense, holistic approach to health and wellness. "We are launching our New Biology Clinic to give people access to the healing philosophies, strategies and, yes, even the details that I have come to in my 40-plus years in medicine." Tom has given countless lectures and workshops throughout the U.S. on a variety of subjects in health and medicine and is the author of seven books. Recent publications include "Breaking the Spell: The Scientific Evidence for Ending the Covid Delusion", "The Contagion Myth" co-authored by Sally Fallon Morell, "Cancer and the New Biology of Water" and "Human Heart, Cosmic Heart". "Once one begins to see the real structure and workings of a living organism, a new biology emerges that paradoxically is eerily reminiscent of the biology that grounds ancient healing practices." Until his recent retirement from active practice, Dr. Cowan had a general-medical practice, first in upstate New York, then for 17 years in Peterborough, N.H., and for 17 years in San Francisco. He was a founding board member of the Weston A. Price Foundation and currently serves as its vice president. Dr. Cowan continues to actively lecture and interview, sharing information via his website, DrTomCowan.com, where he also offers many of the products he has used personally and in his practice. Additionally, Dr. Cowan offers high-quality beyond-organic vegetable powders and kitchen staples on his DrCowansGarden.com website. Dr. Cowan lives with his wife, Lynda, on rural farmland in Upstate New York. He has three children, one stepson and seven thriving grandchildren.