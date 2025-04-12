#WarData #OrthodoxRussia

❗️"There is nothing sacred to the people who came here": AFU militants used a church in the Kursk Oblast as a stronghold

Militants of the Kiev regime turned the church into a combat position. Opposite the altar, they set up an ammunition depot, and launched FPV drones right from the gates.

They had a stronghold here, from here they launched drones at both civilians and military personnel. The churches were used for the most unfavorable intention and direction,

Archpriest Aleksandr, rector of the Church of the Holy Archangel Michael, said.