Breaking Points | Tucker SOUNDS OFF On Ben Shapiro, Israel, Free Speech And UFOs [CLIP]

Tucker SOUNDS OFF On Ben Shapiro, Israel, Free Speech And UFOs [CLIP]

Breaking Points: Saagar interviews Tucker Carlson on Israel, free speech, Ben Shapiro, and UFO's

Tuckers Three Red Lines

• Ukraine War

Every single person in the top 1% of influence heard this weird frequency and was in lockstep to worship Zelensky. That guy wants to get our country in a nuclear war. He’s Evil!

• The Vax

I thought the vax was dangerous and it turns out that it was. Obviously the pharmaceutical companies are the biggest advertisers on media… they didn’t do that to sell the product but to Influence the coverage of the product.

• J6

“I’ve already been vindicated on”… it wasn’t an “insurrection”. It was a set up.

