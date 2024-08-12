BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Dealing with Souls in the Secret Space Program. And a Soul-Trap made of Mirrors on the Astral Plane
Sergeant Schultz
Sergeant Schultz
9 months ago

SOURCE: Star Netlink "Drago Reid- QHHT practitioner"


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QvJ93P2Vq0o


Consciousness Awake "AFTERLIFE | The mirrors of ASMOS (A Soul Trap)"


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gq_Ma29A6aQ



Drago Reid Website: https://fractaloflight.com


Instagram and Facebook: Drago Reid @Spaced.Caked


Contact: [email protected]



Consciousness Awake - email for private questions: [email protected]



REFERENCES:


"How To Create An “Astral Plane” Portal Using A Mirror – by Tana Hoy"


https://www.tanahoy.com/astral-plane-2/


"Astral Mirrors" https://ascensionglossary.com/index.php/Astral_Mirrors




FURTHER INFORMATION:


"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU


"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl


"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24



TRUMAN CASH EBOOKS:


"The Matrix Revealed. Book 2. The Eye of Ra" https://bit.ly/3ncgV7l


"The Matrix Revealed. Book 1. The Programming Of A Planet" https://bit.ly/3oRaF5b



Watch: "Jesus was a Usurper" https://tinyurl.com/yvs4e9kx


Watch: "The Templar Revelation" https://tinyurl.com/2p8xruhh


Watch: "Traps in the Afterlife" https://tinyurl.com/2s4aacdz



!!! MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting"!!! https://tinyurl.com/ybsfu7nm



SEE ALSO:


Near Death Experiences: Shocking Details Part 1


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9CyNUc5CROI


Near Death Experiences: Shocking Details Part 2


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LwDIRMuUTxI


Pre-Birth Memories: The Dark Side of Guides & Counselors Part 1


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E933TEzNHEM


Pre-Birth Memories: The Dark Side of Guides & Counselors Part 2


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2yCHvN_JRk4



Part 1 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hfziaNeDRAA


Part 2 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lFBnNrXMcPg


Part 3 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X2ZfTph7nik


Part 4 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2okJPTpz5Iw


Part 5 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y_OsGeF-oi0


Part 6 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kgUgGhXp820


Part 7 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oWH2aFZx9qM



Reddit post: "I've researched the afterlife for nearly 10 years. I am convinced that Reptilian beings are REAL and that the tunnel of light that people see when they die is a trap." http://tinyurl.com/msr7ryu5




Keywords
ufoastral projectionastrologyartificial intelligenceprison planetafterlifendeastral travelreptilianssoul trapgreyslooshreincarnationuapalien abductionreincarnation traphereafter
