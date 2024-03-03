Session 9 - Education/Affidavits/Decisions

What is the difference between "education" vs. "indoctrination". Learn about the 7 lessons that are universally taught in the corporate govt public school system. Learn about the history of public schools and when they started. Learn about the impact that public schools have had on generations past and present. Realize who or what is really providing education to adults but most importantly the children and what those mechanisms are and how they are destroying the life blood of this country. As the final session, reflect back on all of the sessions and the information provided and how many truths were never taught to We the People of the past several generations. And finally, learn about lawful affidavits and how you can use them as a living man or woman on the land in order to break the chains and contracts of economic slavery, live free, and provide a path forward for not only you but your children and grand children. At the beginning of the sessions we covered the main question - Do you know who you are? - and the decision point you are now at in order to take back your freedom (it will NOT be given to you via the current system!). Please go back and re-visit this series multiple times, acquire the material in the appendix…and dig in!! It is time to live free and this is our opportunity!