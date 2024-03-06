The Land Of SEIR -The Land of the He GOAT and The Land of the DEVIL ..The FEMALE TWIN RIVAL Is HERE.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Truth mirrored from the Jonathan Kleck YouTube channel
https://youtu.be/shNfuu-jn_o?si=rKlWrxkGfzqbFE4d Quotation from original video description….”The Scriptures are clear ;; The Land Of SEIR -The Land of the He GOAT and The Land of the DEVIL"
https://www.youtube.com/@jonathankleck4384
https://www.jonathankleckuncensored.com/
https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b
https://www.youtube.com/@zackwintz4414/videos
https://odysee.com/@zackwintz4414:a
https://odysee.com/@CoryBarbee:8
https://www.youtube.com/c/CoryBarbee
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Xl82aUH0cP22/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thejonathankleck
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eebrabyroc
https://jonathankleckuncensored.weebly.com/
https://twitter.com/JonathanKleck
https://www.keystothekingdomofheaven.com/