Do your job or don't have one: Shawn Farash | Carl Higbie FRONTLINE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On Thursday's "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE," comedian Shawn Farash and commentator Kay Smythe sound off on President Joe Biden's Thanksgiving message and Jack Dorsey going after employees.
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more update
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html