Horrifying Footage! Ukraine SOF Shows Aftermath of Urban Combat in Ruins of Avdiivka
High Hopes
High Hopes
54 views • 02/17/2024

US Military News


Feb 16, 2024


Today, we'll dive into the aftermath of urban combat in the ruins of Avdiivka, where recent footage reveals the stark reality of the ongoing war. Join us as we analyze the impact of these images and explore the implications for both Ukraine and Russia in this intense and evolving conflict.


The footage has emerged, offering a haunting glimpse into the aftermath of relentless Russian attacks on the town of Avdiivka in Donetsk. This footage, shared by Ukrainian special operations forces, provides a stark portrayal of the destruction and devastation that have ravaged this once-thriving settlement.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E5ERD_jsiio

russiawarus military newsukraineruinsaftermathurban combatsofavdiivka
