Discussing Harry Styles’ Disturbing Gucci Campaign and Artificial Womb Pods - SPOTLIGHT
Counter Culture Mom
12 views • 02/22/2023

ATT and DirecTV canceled Newsmax on a major censorship move to block truth tellers


Amy is a Biblical guidance counselor who works with all ages on a wide range of topics at BiblicalGuidanceCounseling.com


Check out the faith-based movie Jesus Revolution with your family this month and get more information at JesusRevolution.movie


Once you begin looking at pop culture through a Biblical lens, you begin to understand why celebrities mock God 



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Harry Styles Gucci Campaign: http://bit.ly/3HWhCb2

Handbag Made From Human Spine: http://bit.ly/3XyOgVY

Artificial Wombs Coming Soon: http://bit.ly/3YIhJ0w

Jesus Revolution Trailer: https://bit.ly/3Y1cut8 

Jesus Revolution Tickets: https://jesusrevolution.movie/ 

Counter Culture Mom Store: https://counterculturemom.com/store/


🔗 CONNECT WITH AMY ROPER

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/eyesontheright4.0/ 

Biblical Guidance Counseling: https://www.biblicalguidancecounseling.com/


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM 

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2022 Recap & 2023 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

Keywords
traffickingocculteliteilluminatifashioncancel culturegucciharry stylestina griffinsatanic symbolismbalenciagawomb podbiblical guidance counselingchristian counselornewsmanfaith based moviesjesus revolution
