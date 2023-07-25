BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Roobs Walk and Talk in the Bush. Flyer Of The Month 2.0. #VoteNO
Aussie Flyers
Aussie Flyers
15 views • 07/25/2023

Roobs Flyer Of The Month 2.0!


Fully amended and authorised. It's so authorised it can go anywhere.


#AccessAllAreas


Check out Roobs Blog for details - https://roobsflyers.com/flyer-of-the-month


You can download the flyer from this free, print ready PDF here - https://roobsflyers.com/flyer/vote-no-to-the-voice


Please download and print where you are if you can. Otherwise contact us [email protected]


We've also got an A3 Poster. Download from the PDF here - https://roobsflyers.com/flyer/vote-no-to-the-voice-a3-poster


Get our Bumper Stickers here - https://roobsflyers.com/product/vote-no-to-the-voice-bumper-stickers


Thank you to everyone who has participated so far in this much needed counter narrative to the constant propaganda directed at us by the pinko commie marxists. It is much needed and I think deep down most Aussies are aware what this whole thing is and will vote accordingly.


Join Roobs Flyers:


Website - https://roobsflyers.com/


Telegram - https://t.me/RoobsFlyers


Gab - https://gab.com/RoobsFlyers


Project Matilda - https://www.projectmatilda.com/Roobs


Fascistbook - https://www.facebook.com/roobsflyers


Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/roobs-flyers/


Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/roobs08


Odysee - https://odysee.com/$/invite/@roobsflyers:0


Rumble - https://rumble.com/user/Roobs


Subscribe to Roobs Flyer Magazine, please go here ~ https://roobsflyers.com/roobs-flyers-magazine


Roobs Mailer - https://roobsflyers.com/mailer


Download flyers ~ https://roobsflyers.com/flyers


Download PDFs ~ https://roobsflyers.com/pdf-library


We're Not Far Right, Just Right So Far.


All rights reserved.


This message is authorised by Roobs Flyers. West Burleigh, Qld, 4219.

Keywords
australiaroobs flyerssay no to the voicevote no to apartheidflyer of the month
