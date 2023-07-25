Roobs Walk and Talk in the Bush. Flyer Of The Month 2.0. #VoteNO

Roobs Flyer Of The Month 2.0!





Fully amended and authorised. It's so authorised it can go anywhere.





#AccessAllAreas





Check out Roobs Blog for details - https://roobsflyers.com/flyer-of-the-month





You can download the flyer from this free, print ready PDF here - https://roobsflyers.com/flyer/vote-no-to-the-voice





Please download and print where you are if you can. Otherwise contact us [email protected]





We've also got an A3 Poster. Download from the PDF here - https://roobsflyers.com/flyer/vote-no-to-the-voice-a3-poster





Get our Bumper Stickers here - https://roobsflyers.com/product/vote-no-to-the-voice-bumper-stickers





Thank you to everyone who has participated so far in this much needed counter narrative to the constant propaganda directed at us by the pinko commie marxists. It is much needed and I think deep down most Aussies are aware what this whole thing is and will vote accordingly.





Join Roobs Flyers:





Website - https://roobsflyers.com/





Telegram - https://t.me/RoobsFlyers







Gab - https://gab.com/RoobsFlyers





Project Matilda - https://www.projectmatilda.com/Roobs





Fascistbook - https://www.facebook.com/roobsflyers





Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/roobs-flyers/





Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/roobs08





Odysee - https://odysee.com/$/invite/@roobsflyers:0





Rumble - https://rumble.com/user/Roobs





Subscribe to Roobs Flyer Magazine, please go here ~ https://roobsflyers.com/roobs-flyers-magazine





Roobs Mailer - https://roobsflyers.com/mailer





Download flyers ~ https://roobsflyers.com/flyers





Download PDFs ~ https://roobsflyers.com/pdf-library





We're Not Far Right, Just Right So Far.





All rights reserved.





This message is authorised by Roobs Flyers. West Burleigh, Qld, 4219.