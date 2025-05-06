BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
💉 Why Vaccine Conversations Still Matter—Even When They’re Censored
mgibsonofficial
mgibsonofficial
543 views • 4 months ago

This one might get shadow banned, but the truth has to be told. The skyrocketing rise in autism, autoimmune disorders, epilepsy, and chronic illness didn’t just happen. Over the last few decades, vaccines have gone from occasional to excessive—and the consequences are undeniable.


One expert even points out that in the Amish community, where vaccinations are rare, so are these diseases. Coincidence? Hardly. The system is designed to keep your children sick, dependent, and locked into a lifetime of pharmaceutical “solutions” that don’t heal—just profit.


They don't want you questioning this. But you're not crazy for wanting to protect your family. You're not alone, and you're not powerless.


💬 Visit www.michaelsgibson.com to join Michael’s Collapse Coaching Intensive and learn how to break free from the systems designed to enslave you—and how to take your power back, starting now.


#CollapseCoaching #VaccineTruth #ProtectYourKids #PharmaExposed #WakeUp #MedicalFreedom #UncensoredTruth #MichaelGibson #HealthSovereignty #BreakTheSystem #CCI

