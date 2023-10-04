Operation Phoenix has begun - Emergency broadcast for the EBS broadcast

Operation Phoenix has begun - Emegrgency broadcast for the EBS broadcast starting what I saw in 1989..Operation Phoenix has begun

I rushed this to get it out ..the info is the important part..I cover psychotronics and what I saw in 1989..part 6 will be coming soon. This is all about what possibly could happen or start happening tomorrow.

Links:

Links for ebs video

Dr. Lee Merritt - The Medical Rebel

https://t.me/FreedomDoc1/7819

https://t.me/FreedomDoc1/7814

Doc Pete Chambers

https://t.me/docpete_lfw/9891

Psychotronics: https://rumble.com/v2rutag-psychotronics-1985-antony-sutton.html

Welcome to Berean Builder Ministries where we assist you as a soldier for Christ in the Eternal War of the Savior and the Serpent. To know Who and Whose you are, preserving/protecting truth through daily walking in the Spirit, practicing situational awareness and Sword Training in an online and local community daily cultivating His Abiding Presence and His Word.

*****************************

You can find us on:

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://bereanbuilders.wixsite.com/mi... on our website you can:

- financially support our ministry,

- find access to our weekly small group on signal ,

- our Facebook page, past and current classes on rumble ,

- our visions blog and testimonies/strategies for today

YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@bereanbuilderministries

TELEGRAM: Berean Builder Fellowship https://t.me/+W5gKUPyQ1Vka-KXJ

TWITTER a.k.a X: https://twitter.com/berean_builders

MEWE group: https://mewe.com/i/saberlighter

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

I appreciate and read all comments, please subscribe, and like to support our ministry and getting the word out…God Bless

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Please consider financially supporting our ministry through: PayPal: https://paypal.me/DouglasTurner or interac e-transfer: send to [email protected]

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++