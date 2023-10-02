2.10.23: 118 HOUSE issues Subpoenas! Justice DEPT Whisteblowers BRING IT! ACCOUNTABILITY! PRAY! [MIRROR]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
[CREDIT] ✝️ And We Know Romans 8:28 ✝️
https://rumble.com/v2916oc-2.10.23-118-house-issues-subpoenas-justice-dept-whisteblowers-bring-it-acco.html
💻Protect yourself from data breaches with up to $1 million of coverage
--> http://virtualshield.com/andweknow
Get 67% OFF this holiday season plus FREE for 30 days!
—————————————
ZStack Click Here--> http://zstackwithawk.com/
—————————————
My Pillow Click Here--> https://www.mypillow.com/awk
*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
*Our 24/7 NEWS SITE: https://thepatriotlight.com/
*No Ad VIDS: https://andweknow.tv
*Our Audio Podcast https://thepatriotlight.com/awk-podcasts/
—————————————————
MUSIC
Dan Scavino Facebook
https://t.me/teamanons/23557
BREAKING: The first
@Weaponization
of the Federal Government Committee hearing, Chaired by Jim Jordan opens with outline the dozens of FBI whistleblower complaints https://twitter.com/alx/status/1623740305034936321?s=20&t=sOTEelapiBUAMNUUgbDAhQ
VIDEO: Government official admits that Intel Community “partnered” w/ Social Media & worked together in “TAKING STUFF DOWN https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1622727876142419969.html
This is so delicious 💥 Matt Gaetz https://t.me/realKarliBonne/151438
Rep Anna Paulina Luna https://t.me/realKarliBonne/151360
Rep Anna Paulina Luna part 2 https://t.me/realKarliBonne/151361
Ms Parker https://t.me/realKarliBonne/151402
Elise Stefanik first round of questioning https://t.me/realKarliBonne/151403
There’s that darn Qanon again 😂 https://t.me/realKarliBonne/151406
A Texas judge could upend what remains of abortion access across the US as soon as this week https://t.me/c/1716023008/159747
SecDef Chris Miller crossed enemy lines this morning and destroyed the hosts of Morning Joe, who gave it their all to get Miller to speak negatively about DJT. https://t.me/c/1716023008/159736
Tucker covers new reports of the Biden administration blowing up the Nord Stream pipeline: "Joe Biden denied any responsibility. He blamed Russia. Now we have the actual answer to what happened. It is not possible that it's not true. It is true." https://t.me/faithtruthhistory/4268
———————————————
*DONATIONS SITE:
https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5
*Mail your gift to:
And We Know
30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)
Temecula, CA 92591
➜ AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/
➜ ZStack: http://zstackwithawk.com/
➜ My Pillow: https://www.mypillow.com/awk
➜ And We Know Challenge Coins & Patriot Pins https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
➜ Audio Bible https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16
Connect with us in the following ways:
📢 TruthSocial: https://tinyurl.com/3wunnm8c
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow
📱 Instagram: https://tinyurl.com/mr27mafv
🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/mr3ucww4
💬 Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT
🟢 Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow
➜ ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/Awk/
➜ All LT Prayers https://soundcloud.com/andweknow
📺 BACKUP VIDEO Channels:
*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791
*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz
*Odysee: https://tinyurl.com/mujatdsc
*GAB TV: https://tinyurl.com/tz78fd9u
➜ ALL BACKUP LINKS: https://sociatap.com/AndweknowBackup
➤ Subscribe to our Newsletter: https://andweknow.com/subscribe/
🧿 RELAY BY 🧿
■ https://shows.truthparadigm.tv