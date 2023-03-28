BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
#4 "Evil Is Not Winning, The Meek Are Inheriting The Earth" | Kingdom Round Table
10 views • 03/28/2023

How do we possess our inheritance? What does it look like to be Kings and Priests on the earth? Jesus brought an ever increasing government, what does this government look like and how does it manifest?Tune in tonight to hear the Victorious Kingdom Message, the Gospel of the Kingdom. Here in this Kingdom Round Table discussion we will continually prove to you that evil is not prevailing, but God's children are manifesting and setting creation free.


Live with Serge Da Rosa, Jason Heydinger, and Cory Gray!!! As well as special guests the Resistance Chicks! Learn the Kingdom Message that Jesus brought to earth!


Get on the mailing list, get the book, check out the courses @ https://kingdombusinesslifestyle.com

Brought to you by Resistance Chicks Revelation Red Pill Academy

resistancechicks.com

kingdomend timeslast daysrevelationmatthew 24preterismkings and priestscory grayrevelation red pillbreak away kingdom hubjason heydingerserge derosapost millennialkingdom round tablevictorious kingdom
