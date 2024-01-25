Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Truth About the Sabbath-Entering the Rest of God
channel image
Free Church
1 Subscribers
29 views
Published a month ago

It seems that lately there have arisen many groups preaching that Christians have to worship God on Saturday in order to keep sabbath law. Find out what the true sabbath is and when Christians should worship and what it means to enter the rest of God.

Keywords
sundayrestsabbathseventh

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket