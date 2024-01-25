The Truth About the Sabbath-Entering the Rest of God

It seems that lately there have arisen many groups preaching that Christians have to worship God on Saturday in order to keep sabbath law. Find out what the true sabbath is and when Christians should worship and what it means to enter the rest of God.
