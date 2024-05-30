Bogdan Self propelled Gun of Ukraine repeatedly deactivated by Russia

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Ukrainian-made 2S22 "Bogdan" 155 mm self-propelled gun, the sixth in a row removed in the past month by Russian drone strike. Lancet-3 burned the equipment in Nova Sloboda in Sumy, after Bogdan's previous transfer to Borshcheva in Kharkov was detected in operation, but was destroyed by Lancet.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/