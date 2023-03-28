© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This Tik Tok Had Close To 1 Million Views Last Night And Over 25k Retweets And, In 24 Hours, Was Pulled Down, Do We Still Believe This Is About A Virus? They Who Want To Control Don’t Want You To Make Discoveries. I Tried To Repost It, And It Says “ Under Review”.
https://twitter.com/sabinehazanmd/status/1639852682008727553?s=12&t=xmmLZp8ohybtFb97bjeaUA