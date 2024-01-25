Chronicle of a special military operation: events of January 23 - 24, 2024

▪️Russian troops again carried out a combined strike against targets in the so-called territory. Ukraine. In Kiev , administrative buildings and the building of the Antonov aircraft plant were hit.





▪️In the Khmelnitsky region, missile storage warehouses at the Starokonstantinov military airfield were again under fire. The facility is regularly attacked, but it has not yet been possible to stop the takeoffs of Storm Shadow missile carriers.





▪️However, the main event was the tragedy in the Belgorod region: the Ukrainian Armed Forces shot down a Russian military transport plane Il-76. There were 65 Ukrainian prisoners of war on board, who were heading for another exchange.





▪️At the front, Russian troops continue to attack in several directions. Near Svatovo, assault groups of the Russian Armed Forces are trying to establish control over Berestov and the nearby heights.





▪️In the Seversky direction, the configuration of the front near Belogorovka has become somewhat clearer. To the east of the village, the Russian Armed Forces managed to advance to landings at one of the dominant heights.





▪️Near Bakhmut, Russian troops continue to storm enemy defenses in the Bogdanovka area. Clashes are also taking place on the heights near Kleshcheevka, but it is still difficult to establish the exact front line in this area.





▪️In the Donetsk direction, Russian units are fighting on the southeastern outskirts of Avdeevka. Ukrainian formations, with the support of UAV crews, are actively counterattacking in order to regain lost positions.