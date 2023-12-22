How to Avoid Identity Theft

Celeste talks with Mr. Grossman from the North Dakota Attorney General’s Office on Identity Theft. What is identity theft? How do your prevent it? Dating schemes, Phishing Schemes. What to do and what not to do from your phone to your computer, even papers in your office.





